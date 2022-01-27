Building blocks for a new U.S. posture on digital development – from bilateral response to multilateral coordination

Read the full Beyond Connectivity: Visions for values-based digital development dossier.

U.S. policymakers are showing a markedly increased interest in addressing the persistent digital divide in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). An examination of digital policy trends points the way to how the U.S. government can channel its resources and work effectively with allies to meet the stated needs of LMIC stakeholders, while promoting the values that underpin liberal democracies, including the right to privacy and to freedom of expression. Through a combination of desk research and consultations with subject-matter experts, as well as with current and former government officials from the United States and LMICs, we find that: